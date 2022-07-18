WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York...

Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York...

* Until 430 PM EDT.

* At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glen Cove,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Bayville around 335 PM EDT.

Oyster Bay around 340 PM EDT.

Huntington Station and Huntington around 350 PM EDT.

Centerport around 355 PM EDT.

Northport around 400 PM EDT.

Commack around 405 PM EDT.

Smithtown around 410 PM EDT.

Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT.

Centereach and Port Jefferson around 425 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

