WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

318 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Nassau

County through 345 PM EDT...

At 317 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Manhasset, or over Great Neck, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Glen Cove, Syosset, Great Neck, Oyster Bay, Port Washington,

Woodbury, Manhasset, Bayville, Brookville, Sands Point, Jericho, East

Hills, Manorhaven, Kings Point and Sea Cliff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga

and Broome counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be

located across lower elevations and urban areas during the

afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows remain

elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s offering little relief.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan

County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford, Wyoming,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.

elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s, offering little relief.

evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

