WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1227 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Orange

County through 115 PM EDT...

At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Huguenot, or 7 miles east of Port Jervis, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, Warwick, Goshen, Florida, Huguenot, Unionville,

Scotchtown, Mechanicstown, Westtown, Slate Hill, Pine Island and New

Hampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4146 7463 4149 7429 4122 7431 4131 7459

4134 7466

TIME...MOT...LOC 1626Z 267DEG 14KT 4138 7455

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Columbia, Albany, east central Schoharie and southwestern Rensselaer

Counties through 115 PM EDT...

At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Berne, or 15 miles west of Delmar, moving east at 30 mph.

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar, Menands,

Westerlo, Ravena, Berne, Voorheesville, Castleton-On-Hudson, West

Sand Lake, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Selkirk, Wynantskill, North

Greenbush, New Scotland and Coeymans.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4272 7359 4245 7358 4248 7423 4266 7424

TIME...MOT...LOC 1630Z 268DEG 25KT 4258 7414

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather