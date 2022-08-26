WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

312 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and

southern Nassau Counties through 400 PM EDT...

At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Long Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Levittown, Freeport, Long Beach, Lindenhurst, Plainview, Massapequa,

Lynbrook, Woodmere, Babylon, Farmingdale, Jones Beach, Hempstead,

Hicksville, Oceanside and Baldwin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4058 7376 4059 7374 4060 7374 4061 7375

4061 7378 4062 7378 4062 7377 4080 7347

4078 7342 4079 7335 4068 7325 4067 7326

4067 7322 4065 7320 4059 7345 4057 7357

4057 7374

TIME...MOT...LOC 1911Z 243DEG 28KT 4060 7367

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clinton,

northeastern Essex, western Lamoille, southwestern Grand Isle and

Chittenden Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near South Hero to near Port Kent to near

Keeseville. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

Essex Junction, including Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, South

Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Willsboro,

Winooski, Westford, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Williston,

Port Kent, Richmond, Underhill, Jericho, Hinesburg, St. George,

Essex, Jericho Village, Keeseville and Shelburne.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 87 between mile markers 129 and 138.

Interstate 89 between mile markers 75 and 99.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4459 7285 4449 7286 4429 7306 4437 7361

4452 7347 4463 7340

TIME...MOT...LOC 1912Z 273DEG 19KT 4461 7334 4452 7337 4443 7345

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

