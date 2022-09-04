WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

346 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orange

County through 415 PM EDT...

At 345 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Walden to near Bloomingburg. Movement was

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, Walden, Howells, Montgomery, Scotchtown, Pine Bush,

Circleville and Bullville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4163 7425 4160 7425 4159 7419 4153 7412

4142 7447 4150 7451 4150 7448 4155 7444

4158 7439 4160 7435 4160 7433 4163 7426

TIME...MOT...LOC 1945Z 337DEG 10KT 4159 7426 4153 7446

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

