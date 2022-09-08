WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

649 PM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of

inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the

waterfront and shoreline. For the High Rip Current Risk,

dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday

evening.

* IMPACTS..Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Life-threatening

rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone.

Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip

currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into

deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor coastal flooding is

possible with evening high tides into the weekend. Dangerous

rip currents are likely to continue this weekend as energetic

swells from distant Tropical Cyclone Earl affect our shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with

you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax

and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in

a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face

the shore and yell or wave for help.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

08/07 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 1.0/ 1.5 0-1 NONE

08/08 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE

09/08 AM 6.2/ 6.8 1.3/ 1.8 1.0/ 1.5 0 NONE

09/09 PM 6.7/ 7.2 1.7/ 2.2 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE

10/09 AM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE

10/09 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.5/ 1.0 0-1 NONE

ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

08/07 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.4/ 0.9 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE

08/06 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.7/ 2.2 1.3/ 1.8 2 MINOR

09/07 AM 6.6/ 7.1 1.0/ 1.5 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE

09/08 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 2 MINOR

10/08 AM 6.5/ 7.0 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 2 NONE

10/08 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.3/ 1.8 0.6/ 1.1 2 NONE

JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

08/07 AM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 0.9/ 1.4 0 NONE

08/08 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR

09/08 AM 7.1/ 7.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE

09/08 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR

10/09 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE

10/09 PM 7.4/ 7.9 1.5/ 2.0 0.2/ 0.8 0 MINOR

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT

08/07 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 1.0/ 1.5 3 NONE

08/06 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 1.0/ 1.5 3 MINOR

09/07 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.6/ 1.1 3 NONE

09/08 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 MINOR

10/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.5/ 1.0 0.6/ 1.1 4 NONE

10/08 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.5/ 1.0 3-4 MINOR

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

08/06 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.8/ 1.3 4 NONE

08/07 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.5/ 2.0 1.0/ 1.5 4 MINOR

09/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.5/ 1.0 0.7/ 1.1 4 NONE

09/08 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.2/ 1.7 0.7/ 1.1 4-5 MINOR

10/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.7 5 NONE

10/09 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.1/ 1.6 0.6/ 1.1 4 MINOR

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

08/07 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.6/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0 NONE

08/07 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.6/ 2.0 2.3/ 2.8 0 MINOR

09/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.9/ 2.3 0 NONE

09/08 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.2/ 2.7 0 MINOR

10/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.8/ 2.2 0 NONE

10/10 PM 5.9/ 6.4 1.3/ 1.8 2.1/ 2.6 0-1 MINOR

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...Through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all

people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches

should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the

best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous rip currents are likely to

continue this weekend as energetic swells from distant

Tropical Cyclone Earl affect our shoreline.

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in

vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union

Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

possible with evening high tides into the weekend.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New

York, Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

_____

