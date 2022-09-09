WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 337 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized minor flooding is possible this weekend during the evening high tide. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09\/08 AM 6.7\/ 7.2 1.1\/ 1.6 1.0\/ 1.5 2 NONE 09\/08 PM 7.4\/ 7.9 1.8\/ 2.2 0.9\/ 1.4 2 MINOR 10\/08 AM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.0\/ 1.5 0.6\/ 1.1 2 NONE 10\/09 PM 7.1\/ 7.6 1.5\/ 2.0 0.6\/ 1.1 2 MINOR 11\/09 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.8\/ 1.3 0.2\/ 0.7 2 NONE 11\/09 PM 6.9\/ 7.4 1.3\/ 1.8 0.6\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE-MINOR JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 09\/08 AM 6.9\/ 7.4 1.0\/ 1.5 0.6\/ 1.1 0 NONE 09\/09 PM 7.7\/ 8.2 1.8\/ 2.2 0.5\/ 1.0 0 MINOR 10\/09 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 1.1\/ 1.6 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE 10\/10 PM 7.4\/ 7.9 1.5\/ 2.0 0.5\/ 1.0 0 MINOR 11\/09 AM 6.8\/ 7.3 0.9\/ 1.4 0.4\/ 0.9 0 NONE 11\/10 PM 7.2\/ 7.7 1.3\/ 1.8 0.2\/ 0.8 0 NONE-MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT 09\/08 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.5\/ 1.0 0.7\/ 1.1 3 NONE 09\/08 PM 6.2\/ 6.7 1.2\/ 1.7 0.6\/ 1.1 3-4 MINOR 10\/08 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.5\/ 1.0 0.2\/ 0.8 4 NONE 10\/08 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.8\/ 1.3 0.2\/ 0.8 4 MINOR 11\/09 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.4\/ 0.9 0.1\/ 0.6 3 NONE 11\/09 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.7\/ 1.1 0.4\/ 0.9 3 NONE-MINOR REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 09\/07 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.5\/ 1.0 0.5\/ 1.0 3-4 NONE 09\/08 PM 6.1\/ 6.6 1.4\/ 1.9 0.9\/ 1.4 4-5 MINOR 10\/09 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.5\/ 1.0 0.5\/ 1.0 5 NONE 10\/09 PM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.2\/ 1.7 0.7\/ 1.1 4 MINOR 11\/09 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.5\/ 1.0 0.2\/ 0.7 3 NONE 11\/10 PM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.8\/ 1.3 0.7\/ 1.1 3 NONE-MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 09\/09 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.8\/ 1.3 2.1\/ 2.6 0 NONE 09\/09 PM 6.2\/ 6.7 1.6\/ 2.0 2.2\/ 2.7 0 MINOR 10\/09 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.7\/ 1.1 1.7\/ 2.2 0 NONE 10\/10 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 1.2\/ 1.7 2.0\/ 2.5 0 MINOR 11\/10 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.7\/ 1.1 1.6\/ 2.0 0 NONE 11\/11 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 1.0\/ 1.5 2.0\/ 2.5 1 NONE-MINOR * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide levels are expected to remain below minor flooding benchmarks this weekend. Do not drive through flooded roadways. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 1 AM SATURDAY MORNING... * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening through 1 AM Saturday Morning.