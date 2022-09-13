WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

503 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR HUDSON AND BRONX COUNTIES...

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed any road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS

MORNING FOR KINGS (BROOKLYN), NEW YORK (MANHATTAN), QUEENS AND

RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) COUNTIES...

At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and

underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

Some locations that could experience flash flooding include...

Flatbush, Flushing, Coney Island, Todt Hill, Crown Heights, The

Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Canarsie,

Bay Ridge, Lower East Side, Port Richmond, Whitestone, Ozone Park,

Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, Bensonhurst, Battery Park,

Tompkinsville and Oakwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

