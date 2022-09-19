WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 407 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high risk of rip currents is likely to develop Thursday as swells from TC Fiona start to move into the region. High surf and dangerous rip currents are likely Thursday into Friday as the incoming swells peak. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, central Columbia and southeastern Greene Counties through 515 PM EDT... At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Milton, or near Saugerties, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Chatham, Claverack, Livingston, Clermont, Athens, Philmont, Lorenz Park, Claverack-Red Mills, Saugerties South, Ghent, Stockport, Germantown, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Tivoli, Quarryville and Burden Dock. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 21. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4202 7394 4218 7404 4221 7404 4243 7359 4221 7346 4218 7347 TIME...MOT...LOC 2008Z 239DEG 15KT 4214 7392 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather