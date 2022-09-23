WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

322 PM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4

to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk,

dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast

Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday.

For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are

likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting

the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with

you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax

and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in

a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face

the shore and yell or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather