Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 947 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union, southeastern Bergen, Essex, Richmond, Kings and New York (Manhattan) Counties through 1030 PM EDT... At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jersey City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Passaic, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit, Lyndhurst and Millburn. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.