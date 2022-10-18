WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

323 PM EDT Tue Oct 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Orange County.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey

and southeast New York.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather