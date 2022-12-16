WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 652 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to two foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * COASTAL IMPACTS...Widespread minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline during the times of high tide. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Several roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront may become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...4 to 8 ft breaking waves along the oceanfront will result in beach erosion and flooding during the time off high tide. Scattered areas of dune base erosion are possible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The timing of windshift from the east to the north will determine the magnitude of coastal impacts. If winds back to the north before the time of high tide widespread minor to locally moderate coastal impacts are likely, while if the winds back to the north after the time of high tide, more widespread moderate impacts are likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16\/02 PM 3.5\/ 4.0 1.9\/ 2.3 2.6\/ 3.1 1-2 MODERATE 17\/02 AM 2.6\/ 3.1 1.0\/ 1.5 1.9\/ 2.3 1 NONE 17\/04 PM 1.7\/ 2.2 0.1\/ 0.6 0.6\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 16\/01 PM 3.2\/ 3.7 1.8\/ 2.2 2.7\/ 3.2 2 MIN-MOD 17\/05 AM 2.3\/ 2.8 1.0\/ 1.5 1.6\/ 2.0 2 NONE 17\/05 PM 1.6\/ 2.0 0.2\/ 0.7 0.8\/ 1.3 1-2 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL\/FIRE ISLAND NY 16\/03 PM 3.2\/ 3.7 1.7\/ 2.2 2.2\/ 2.7 1-2 MIN-MOD 17\/01 AM 2.3\/ 2.8 0.9\/ 1.4 2.0\/ 2.5 1-2 NONE 17\/05 PM 1.6\/ 2.0 0.1\/ 0.6 0.6\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT 16\/01 PM 4.6\/ 5.1 2.2\/ 2.7 3.1\/ 3.6 2 MINOR 17\/02 AM 2.7\/ 3.2 0.4\/ 0.9 1.3\/ 1.8 1 NONE 17\/03 PM 2.1\/ 2.6 -0.3\/ 0.2 0.5\/ 1.0 1-2 NONE 18\/04 AM 2.3\/ 2.8 0.0\/ 0.5 0.7\/ 1.1 1 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 16\/12 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.7\/ 2.2 3.1\/ 3.6 7-8 MIN-MOD 17\/01 AM 5.0\/ 5.5 0.1\/ 0.6 1.3\/ 1.8 5 NONE 17\/02 PM 3.9\/ 4.4 -1.1\/-0.6 0.2\/ 0.7 3-4 NONE 18\/03 AM 4.6\/ 5.1 -0.3\/ 0.2 0.4\/ 0.9 3 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT 16\/01 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 1.9\/ 2.3 3.1\/ 3.6 9-10 MIN-MOD 17\/02 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.6\/ 1.1 1.6\/ 2.0 7 NONE 17\/02 PM 4.2\/ 4.7 -0.6\/-0.1 0.7\/ 1.1 5 NONE 18\/03 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.1\/ 0.6 0.8\/ 1.3 3-4 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 16\/01 PM 6.4\/ 6.9 1.8\/ 2.2 3.9\/ 4.4 1 MODERATE 17\/02 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.9\/ 1.4 3.0\/ 3.5 1 NONE 17\/03 PM 4.6\/ 5.1 0.0\/ 0.5 2.0\/ 2.5 1 NONE 18\/03 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.2\/ 0.7 2.0\/ 2.5 0 NONE 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the Peconic and Gardiners Bay waterfront and shoreline during the times of high tide. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Several roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront may become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...4 to 8 ft breaking waves along the ocean will result in beach erosion and flooding during the times of high tide. Scattered areas of dune base erosion are possible along the oceanfront. 2 to 4 ft waves are likely along the north shore of Long Island, north facing shorelines of the south forks and Orient Point, with beach erosion and minor damage to shoreline structures possible. PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT 16\/05 PM 6.1\/ 6.6 2.7\/ 3.2 3.7\/ 4.2 1-3 MODERATE 17\/06 AM 3.5\/ 4.0 0.1\/ 0.6 0.4\/ 0.9 1-2 NONE 17\/07 PM 2.7\/ 3.2 -0.7\/-0.2 0.4\/ 0.9 1 NONE ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT 16\/03 PM 5.2\/ 5.7 2.2\/ 2.7 3.2\/ 3.7 2-4 MIN-MOD 17\/03 AM 2.7\/ 3.2 -0.2\/ 0.2 0.6\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE 17\/05 PM 2.2\/ 2.7 -0.8\/-0.2 0.2\/ 0.7 1-2 NONE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT 16\/04 PM 9.9\/10.4 2.6\/ 3.1 4.4\/ 4.9 3-4 MIN-MOD 17\/05 AM 6.5\/ 7.0 -0.9\/-0.4 0.2\/ 0.8 3 NONE 17\/06 PM 6.0\/ 6.5 -1.4\/-0.9 0.2\/ 0.7 2 NONE SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT 16\/01 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 2.3\/ 2.8 3.2\/ 3.7 2 MINOR 17\/01 AM 3.7\/ 4.2 0.6\/ 1.1 1.5\/ 2.0 1-2 NONE 17\/02 PM 2.8\/ 3.4 -0.3\/ 0.2 0.6\/ 1.1 2 NONE 18\/03 AM 3.4\/ 3.9 0.2\/ 0.7 0.8\/ 1.3 1 NONE FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT 16\/02 PM 4.7\/ 5.2 2.2\/ 2.7 3.2\/ 3.7 3-5 MINOR 17\/02 AM 2.7\/ 3.2 0.2\/ 0.7 1.1\/ 1.6 3-4 NONE 17\/03 PM 2.0\/ 2.5 -0.6\/-0.1 0.5\/ 1.0 3 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One half to one and a half feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northern Queens County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline during the times of high tide. Expect around 1\/2 to 1 1\/2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and experience shallow flooding. winds back to the north before the time of high tide only isolated minor coastal impacts are likely, while if the winds back to the north after the time of high tide, more widespread minor coastal impacts are likely. BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 16\/04 PM 9.5\/10.0 2.2\/ 2.7 3.9\/ 4.4 1-2 MINOR 17\/05 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 -1.0\/-0.5 0.2\/ 0.7 1-2 NONE 17\/06 PM 6.1\/ 6.6 -1.3\/-0.8 0.2\/ 0.7 1-2 NONE NEW HAVEN HARBOR AT NEW HAVEN CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.6 FT, MODERATE 9.2 FT, MAJOR 10.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT 16\/04 PM 8.5\/ 9.0 1.8\/ 2.2 3.4\/ 3.9 3 MINOR 17\/05 AM 6.1\/ 6.6 -0.7\/-0.2 0.4\/ 0.9 2 NONE 17\/06 PM 5.5\/ 6.0 -1.3\/-0.8 0.1\/ 0.6 1-2 NONE THAMES RIVER AT NEW LONDON CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.7 FT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16\/03 PM 5.1\/ 6.1 2.0\/ 2.5 2.9\/ 3.4 1-3 MINOR 17\/03 AM 3.1\/ 3.6 0.0\/ 0.5 0.8\/ 1.3 1-2 NONE 17\/04 PM 2.6\/ 3.1 -0.6\/-0.1 0.5\/ 1.0 1-2 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT 16\/04 PM 10.1\/10.6 2.3\/ 2.7 3.7\/ 4.2 1-2 NONE 17\/05 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 -0.9\/-0.4 0.1\/ 0.6 1 NONE 17\/06 PM 6.5\/ 7.0 -1.4\/-0.9 0.0\/ 0.5 1 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to one and a half feet of inundation above * WHERE...Northwest Suffolk County. * COASTAL IMPACTS...Widespread minor to locally moderate flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline during the times of high tide. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Several roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront may become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...2 to 4 ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and splashover with minor damage possible to dune structures. winds back to the north before the time of high tide scattered minor coastal impacts are likely, while if the winds back to the north after the time of high tide, minor to locally moderate impacts are likely. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather