WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 451 AM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline with the high tide cycles this morning and Sunday morning. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Statement, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Statement, Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with the Monday morning high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON EST TODAY... * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield and Southern New Haven Counties. In New York, Southern Westchester, Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 AM EST this morning. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect up to 1 1\/2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas this morning, and up to 1\/2 foot Sunday morning. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding will be possible with the Monday morning high tide cycle. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21\/07 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 1.4\/ 1.9 0.7\/ 1.1 1-2 NONE 21\/07 PM 6.2\/ 6.7 0.6\/ 1.1 1.2\/ 1.7 1 NONE 22\/08 AM 7.1\/ 7.6 1.5\/ 2.0 0.7\/ 1.1 1 MINOR 22\/08 PM 6.0\/ 6.5 0.4\/ 0.9 0.7\/ 1.1 1 NONE 23\/09 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 1.4\/ 1.9 0.6\/ 1.1 2-3 NONE 23\/09 PM 5.2\/ 5.7 -0.5\/ 0.0 -0.2\/ 0.3 3 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT 21\/08 AM 7.6\/ 8.1 1.4\/ 1.9 0.7\/ 1.1 0 MINOR 21\/08 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 0.4\/ 0.9 1.1\/ 1.6 0 NONE 22\/09 AM 7.5\/ 8.0 1.3\/ 1.8 0.5\/ 1.0 0 MINOR 22\/09 PM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.2\/ 0.7 0.7\/ 1.1 0 NONE 23\/09 AM 7.4\/ 7.9 1.2\/ 1.7 0.4\/ 0.9 0 MINOR 23\/10 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.2\/ 0.3 0 NONE EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT 21\/07 AM 6.2\/ 6.8 1.4\/ 1.9 0.8\/ 1.3 2 MINOR 21\/07 PM 5.2\/ 5.7 0.4\/ 0.9 1.0\/ 1.5 1 NONE 22\/08 AM 6.1\/ 6.6 1.2\/ 1.7 0.5\/ 1.0 1 MINOR 22\/08 PM 5.0\/ 5.5 0.1\/ 0.6 0.5\/ 1.0 1 NONE 23\/09 AM 6.0\/ 6.5 1.1\/ 1.6 0.5\/ 1.0 3-5 MINOR 23\/09 PM 4.4\/ 4.9 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.2\/ 0.2 5 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT 21\/07 AM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.2\/ 1.7 0.7\/ 1.1 2-3 MINOR 21\/07 PM 5.1\/ 5.6 0.4\/ 0.9 1.1\/ 1.6 1 NONE 22\/08 AM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.2\/ 1.7 0.7\/ 1.1 1 MINOR 22\/08 PM 5.0\/ 5.5 0.2\/ 0.8 0.8\/ 1.3 1-2 NONE 23\/09 AM 6.0\/ 6.5 1.3\/ 1.8 0.8\/ 1.3 4-6 MINOR 23\/09 PM 4.5\/ 5.0 -0.2\/ 0.2 0.2\/ 0.7 5-6 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 21\/08 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 1.2\/ 1.7 2.0\/ 2.5 0 MINOR 21\/08 PM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.8\/ 1.3 2.3\/ 2.8 0 NONE 22\/08 AM 6.0\/ 6.5 1.4\/ 1.9 2.1\/ 2.6 0 MINOR 22\/09 PM 5.4\/ 5.9 0.8\/ 1.3 2.2\/ 2.7 0 NONE 23\/09 AM 5.9\/ 6.4 1.3\/ 1.8 2.1\/ 2.6 0-1 MINOR 23\/10 PM 4.9\/ 5.4 0.2\/ 0.8 1.7\/ 2.2 0 NONE
_____