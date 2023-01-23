WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 252 PM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 Light snow will gradually taper off late this afternoon. Visibilities will be reduced to one mile at times. With temperatures around freezing and sunset approaching, many untreated roads will be slushy or snow covered. An additional dusting to 1\/2 inch of snowfall is possible across this area, particularly across the highest elevations, before coming to an end from west to east by 5pm. Be prepared for snow and slush covered roads, particularly secondary and elevated roadways. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather