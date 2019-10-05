TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

377 FPUS54 KAMA 050854

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

TXZ012-017-060200-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-060200-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-060200-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ007-060200-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ003-060200-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-060200-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-060200-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ009-060200-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ005-060200-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-060200-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-060200-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ016-060200-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-060200-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-060200-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-060200-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-060200-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-060200-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-060200-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

354 AM CDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

