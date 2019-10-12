TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

229 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

