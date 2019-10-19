TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs around 60.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

333 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

