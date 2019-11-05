TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
776 FPUS54 KAMA 051014
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
TXZ012-017-060115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ317-060115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ002-060115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Breezy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ007-060115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ003-060115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ008-060115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ004-060115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely and chance
of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ009-060115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ005-060115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ010-060115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ011-060115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ016-060115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ013-060115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain likely after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ018-060115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ014-060115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
colder. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ019-060115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ015-060115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ020-060115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
414 AM CST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
