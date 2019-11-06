TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
_____
068 FPUS54 KAMA 061000
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
TXZ012-017-070115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ317-070115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ002-070115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ007-070115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow and
light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ003-070115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows
around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 17.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ008-070115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ004-070115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Breezy.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ009-070115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ005-070115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then light
rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ010-070115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ011-070115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow and light
rain in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ016-070115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ013-070115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ018-070115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs around 40. North
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ014-070115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ019-070115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ015-070115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ020-070115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
400 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then light
rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning. Breezy.
Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
02
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather