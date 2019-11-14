TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

045 FPUS54 KAMA 140857

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

TXZ012-017-150115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ317-150115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ002-150115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ007-150115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ003-150115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-150115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ004-150115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-150115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-150115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ010-150115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ011-150115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ016-150115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-150115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ018-150115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-150115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ019-150115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ015-150115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-150115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

257 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

