TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

19. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

346 AM CST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

