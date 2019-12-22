TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain in the evening. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs around 50.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Highs around 50.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
406 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
freezing fog and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
