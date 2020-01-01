TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

693 FPUS54 KAMA 010912

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

312 AM CST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

