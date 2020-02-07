TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
441 FPUS54 KAMA 070847
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
TXZ012-017-080115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light snow and light rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ317-080115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ002-080115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow
in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ007-080115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow
in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ003-080115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ008-080115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ004-080115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow
and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ009-080115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ005-080115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ010-080115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ011-080115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light
rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ016-080115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and light snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow and light rain.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ013-080115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ018-080115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light
snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ014-080115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
light rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ019-080115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ015-080115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ020-080115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
247 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain
and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
