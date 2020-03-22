TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
TXZ012-017-230115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around
70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
324 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
