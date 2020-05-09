TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

TXZ012-017-090930-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ317-090930-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ002-090930-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ007-090930-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ003-090930-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ008-090930-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ004-090930-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ009-090930-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ005-090930-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ010-090930-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ011-090930-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ016-090930-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ013-090930-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ018-090930-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ014-090930-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ019-090930-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ015-090930-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-090930-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

328 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

