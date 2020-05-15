TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

918 FPUS54 KAMA 150835

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

TXZ012-017-150945-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-150945-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ002-150945-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-150945-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-150945-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-150945-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-150945-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-150945-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-150945-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-150945-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ011-150945-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-150945-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-150945-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-150945-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ014-150945-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ019-150945-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-150945-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-150945-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

335 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather