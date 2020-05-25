TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
_____
019 FPUS54 KAMA 250820
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
TXZ012-017-260115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ317-260115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ002-260115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ007-260115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ003-260115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ008-260115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ004-260115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ009-260115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ005-260115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ010-260115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ011-260115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ016-260115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ013-260115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ018-260115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ014-260115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ019-260115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ015-260115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ020-260115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
320 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
