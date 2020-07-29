TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Armstrong-Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the cities of Claude and Palo Duro Canyon

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-Donley-

Including the cities of Pampa and Clarendon

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wheeler-Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Shamrock, Wheeler, and Wellington

319 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

