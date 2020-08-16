TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

TXZ012-017-170130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-170130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ002-170130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ007-170130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-170130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ008-170130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ004-170130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ009-170130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ005-170130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ010-170130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ011-170130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-170130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ013-170130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ018-170130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ014-170130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ019-170130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-170130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ020-170130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

