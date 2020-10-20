TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020

_____

628 FPUS54 KAMA 200829

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

329 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle through the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather