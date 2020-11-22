TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
TXZ012-017-230115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ317-230115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ002-230115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ007-230115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ003-230115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ008-230115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ004-230115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds around 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ009-230115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ005-230115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ010-230115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ011-230115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ016-230115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ013-230115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ018-230115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ014-230115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ019-230115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ015-230115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ020-230115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
250 AM CST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
