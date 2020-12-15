TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020

365 FPUS54 KAMA 150850

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

TXZ012-017-160115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the

day. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-160115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning. Areas of

blowing snow through the day. Breezy. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-160115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Breezy. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-160115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the

day. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ003-160115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-160115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ004-160115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-160115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ005-160115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-160115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-160115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

snow through the day. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-160115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-160115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ018-160115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow

through the day. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-160115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-160115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-160115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-160115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

250 AM CST Tue Dec 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then a chance of light snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

