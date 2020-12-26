TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020 _____ 609 FPUS54 KAMA 260805 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 TXZ012-017-270115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely with possible freezing rain, thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ317-270115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ002-270115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain, light freezing rain likely and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow, light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ007-270115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain, light freezing rain likely, slight chance of light snow and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ003-270115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain, light freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ008-270115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain with possible freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ004-270115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ009-270115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light rain and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ005-270115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ010-270115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ011-270115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely with possible freezing rain, thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ016-270115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely, slight chance of thunderstorms and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ013-270115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain with possible freezing rain, thunderstorms and snow likely in the morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ018-270115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ014-270115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain with possible freezing rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ019-270115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ015-270115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ020-270115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 205 AM CST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain, light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$