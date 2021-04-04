TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated dry thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ317-050245-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ002-050245-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms less than 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ007-050245-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ003-050245-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-050245-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ004-050245-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-050245-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-050245-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-050245-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-050245-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated dry thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ016-050245-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated dry thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ013-050245-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated dry thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ018-050245-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ014-050245-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-050245-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-050245-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-050245-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

