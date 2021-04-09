TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021 _____ 950 FPUS54 KAMA 090857 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 TXZ012-017-100115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ317-100115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ002-100115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ007-100115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ003-100115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ008-100115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ004-100115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ009-100115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ005-100115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ010-100115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ011-100115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ016-100115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ013-100115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-100115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ014-100115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ019-100115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ015-100115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ020-100115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 357 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather