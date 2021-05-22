TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021 _____ 009 FPUS54 KAMA 220838 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 TXZ012-017-230130- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ317-230130- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ002-230130- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ007-230130- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ003-230130- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ008-230130- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ004-230130- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-230130- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ005-230130- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ010-230130- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ011-230130- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ016-230130- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ013-230130- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ018-230130- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-230130- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ019-230130- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ015-230130- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ020-230130- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 338 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather