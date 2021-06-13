TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Widespread showers and numerous thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then

some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then

some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, then some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

1258 AM CDT Sun Jun 13 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

