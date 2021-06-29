TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021 _____ 399 FPUS54 KAMA 290835 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 TXZ012-017-300115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ317-300115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ002-300115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ007-300115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ003-300115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ008-300115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ004-300115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ009-300115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ005-300115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ010-300115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ011-300115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ016-300115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ013-300115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ018-300115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ014-300115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ019-300115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ015-300115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ020-300115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 335 AM CDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$