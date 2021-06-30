TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 _____ 969 FPUS54 KAMA 300803 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 TXZ012-017-010115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ317-010115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ002-010115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ007-010115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ003-010115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ008-010115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ004-010115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-010115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ005-010115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-010115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ011-010115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ016-010115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ013-010115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-010115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-010115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-010115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ015-010115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ020-010115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 303 AM CDT Wed Jun 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather