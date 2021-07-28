TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ 387 FPUS54 KAMA 280827 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 TXZ012-017-290115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ317-290115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ002-290115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ007-290115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ003-290115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ008-290115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ004-290115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ009-290115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ005-290115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ010-290115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ011-290115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ016-290115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ013-290115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-290115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ014-290115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ019-290115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ015-290115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ020-290115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$