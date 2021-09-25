TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021

_____

411 FPUS54 KAMA 250811

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

TXZ012-017-260100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ317-260100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ002-260100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ007-260100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ003-260100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ008-260100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ004-260100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ009-260100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ005-260100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ010-260100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ011-260100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ016-260100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ013-260100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ018-260100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ014-260100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ019-260100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ015-260100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

TXZ020-260100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

310 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather