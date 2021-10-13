TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

891 FPUS54 KAMA 130711

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

TXZ012-017-140100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ317-140100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ002-140100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ007-140100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ003-140100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ008-140100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ004-140100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ009-140100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ005-140100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ010-140100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ011-140100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ016-140100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-140100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ018-140100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ014-140100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ019-140100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ015-140100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ020-140100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

210 AM CDT Wed Oct 13 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 526 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

