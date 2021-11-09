TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

409 FPUS54 KAMA 090902

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

TXZ012-017-100100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-100100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-100100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ007-100100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-100100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ008-100100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ004-100100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-100100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-100100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-100100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-100100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-100100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-100100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-100100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-100100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-100100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-100100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-100100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather