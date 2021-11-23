TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

TXZ012-017-240100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-240100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-240100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ007-240100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ003-240100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ008-240100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ004-240100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ009-240100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ005-240100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ010-240100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-240100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ016-240100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ013-240100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-240100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-240100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-240100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-240100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

south 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-240100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

305 AM CST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

