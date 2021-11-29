TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

_____

978 FPUS54 KAMA 290716

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

TXZ012-017-291300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-291300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-291300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-291300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-291300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-291300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-291300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-291300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-291300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-291300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-291300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-291300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-291300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-291300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-291300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-291300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-291300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-291300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

115 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather