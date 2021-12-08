TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

484 FPUS54 KAMA 080841

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

TXZ012-017-090100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ317-090100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-090100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-090100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-090100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-090100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-090100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-090100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-090100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-090100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-090100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ016-090100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ013-090100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-090100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-090100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-090100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the morning, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-090100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the morning, then

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ020-090100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

240 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the morning, then shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

