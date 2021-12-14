TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Areas of blowing dust in

the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph becoming 70 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Areas of blowing dust in

the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

becoming 70 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in

the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Areas of blowing dust through the day. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming

60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Very

windy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

300 AM CST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

