TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

_____

060 FPUS54 KAMA 160856

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

TXZ012-017-170100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-170100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ002-170100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-170100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-170100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-170100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-170100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ009-170100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-170100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-170100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ011-170100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-170100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ013-170100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ018-170100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-170100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ019-170100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ015-170100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-170100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CST Thu Dec 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather